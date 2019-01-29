Flint, Mich. – After playing five consecutive road games, the Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center this Wednesday, Jan. 30. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. (ET) against the London Knights to conclude the “Firebirds Fight Hunger” month.
In partnership with the Foodbank of Eastern Michigan, fans can bring in five non-perishable food items to the Firebirds’ merchandise store, ‘The Birds Nest,’ at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center for a complimentary sponsored Silver Level ticket, courtesy of Dort Federal Credit Union, AMD Urgent Care, Captain’s Quarters Lounge, Little Caesars Pizza and Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) Flint.
The game also marks another ‘Winning Wednesday’. The Firebirds are offering amazing deals for all Wednesday home games, featuring $2 Beers, $2 Hot Dogs and $2 Pop Corn. Also, every time the Firebirds win at home on a Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game.
Additionally, there are 12 custom Firebirds’ backpacks, stitched with players’ last name, number and Firebirds’ logo up for bid on an online auction. All have a minimum retail value of $250 worth of products or services inside each bag! Fans can bid now here: http://bidpal.net/FFH. The bidding will end Jan. 30th at 8:30 p.m. (ET) and then all auction items will be on display on the concourse during the Firebirds game Wednesday.
There are 10 players with NHL ties between both Flint and London’s rosters including the Firebirds’ Dennis Busby (Arizona Coyotes) and Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars) and the Knight’s Adam Boqvist (Chicago Blackhawks), Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers), Paul Cotter (Vegas Golden Knights), Alex Formenton (Ottawa Senators), Liam Foudy (Columbus Blue Jackets), Joey Keane (New York Rangers), Jordan Kooy (Vegas Golden Knights) and Alex Regula (Detroit Red Wings).
Blue Line Club Menu: Presented by Great Lakes Sandwich Co & Cafe, Wednesday evening’s dinner menu for the Blue Line Club features mostaccioli pasta, barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, baked beans, garden salad, dinner rolls and assorted desserts. The menu is available to all sponsors and season ticket holders for $12 per person. Dinner RSVP’s are encouraged by emailing Karla Turner at karla@flintfirebirds.com.
Single game tickets for all Firebirds games are $12 Bronze, $16 Silver, $20 Gold and $26 VIP seating (Seating Chart). All seats are reserved / assigned seating. Fans can purchase tickets by calling (810) 744-0580, in-person at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com here.
