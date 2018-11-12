Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds return home to the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center this Wednesday night when the club hosts their in-state rival Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. (ET) for the third game this season of the I-75 Divide Cup, presented by Coors Light.
The game marks the third ‘Winning Wednesday’ game this season. Every time the Firebirds win at home on a Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game. Last Wednesday, the Firebirds posted a 7-4 victory over the Sarnia Sting, which means all fans that attended the game, now has the opportunity to redeem their game ticket for a complimentary ticket to this Wednesday's game vs. Saginaw.
The Firebirds are also offering amazing deals for all Wednesday home games, featuring $2 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn. Additionally, every fan in attendance will receive a ‘Winning Scratch Card’ with multiple different prizes featuring a grand prize winner that has the ability to pick between a 40-inch smart TV, an Xbox One, a Chromebook, a Firebirds’ team signed jersey, or a Firebirds suite.
Blue Line Club Menu: Presented by Great Lakes Sandwich Co & Cafe, Wednesday evening’s dinner menu for the Blue Line Club features pot roast with gravy, Swedish meatballs, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, garden salad and dinner rolls with butter. The menu is available to all sponsors and season ticket holders for $18 per person for an all-you-can-eat buffet, $12 for one trip, $6 for children 12 and under or $5 for an individual garden salad. Dinner RSVP’s are encouraged by emailing Karla Turner at karla@flintfirebirds.com.
