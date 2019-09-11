Windsor, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds improved to 2-0 on the preseason with a 3-2 victory over the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre Wednesday. Brennan Othmann recorded two assists, Jake Durham, Jack Phibbs and Connor Roberts each scored for Flint. Luke Cavallin made 20 saves on 22 shots and Evan Morrison made all three saves on three shots.
Flint started the scoring just 5:38 into the contest. Connor Roberts won the draw in the right circle back to Jack Harper at the point and went to the net. Harper fired a shot on net before Roberts redirected the puck gloveside past Xavier Meina.
Windsor tied the contest 1-1 at 11:19 on a pass from Thomas Stevenson at the left-wing wall in front to Kyle McDonald who one-timed the puck into the net past Luke Cavallin.
The Firebirds regained the lead with 5:00 remaining in the opening frame. Brennan Othmann dished a pass up the left-wing wall to Evan Vierling who found Jake Durham backdoor on a skilled pass for the go-ahead-goal. Flint led 2-1 after 20 minutes and led in shots 13-8.
With 11:27 remaining in the middle frame and on the power-play, Windsor's Ruben Rafkin rifled a shot from the point through traffic, top shelf, over Cavallin's right shoulder to tie the contest at two's. Luke Boka and Chris Playfair were credited with the assists. The score remained tied 2-2 after two periods. Flint led in shots 22-19
Jack Phibbs would score the eventual game-winning goal with 5:28 remaining in the contest, converting in the slot on a pass form Emmet Pierce. Othmann earned his second assist on the night.
Phibbs was awarded first star honors.
Next up for Flint, the Firebirds will travel to Saginaw Friday for the third-of-four preseason games this year. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. (ET) at the Dow Event Center. Flint will host Saginaw for the club's lone home preseason game this Saturday at the official practice facility of the Firebirds, Flint Iceland Arenas. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. (ET). Tickets are general admission seating for $10 and can be purchased at the door. Flint’s regular season home opening night is on Saturday, Sep. 28 when the club hosts the Niagara IceDogs at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.
Story via Flint Firebirds.
