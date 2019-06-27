Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that the club has selected forward Evgeni Oksentyuk (pronounced Ev-Gen-E, Ahk-Sent-E-Uhk) as the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.
Oksentyuk, a native of Brest, Belarus, led the Belarus National Team at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship with six points (3G, 3A) and 22 shots on goal in five games played en-route to being named Belarus’ top forward at the prestigious tournament. Oksentyuk also recorded 18 points (6G, 12A) in 49 games in Belarus' top men's professional league at the age of just 17 with HC Shakhtyor Soligorsk, an affiliate of the KHL’s HC Dynamo Minsk. Also as an underager, Oksentyuk lit-the-lamp once in five games and had a plus-1 rating as part of the Silver Medal winning Belarus National Team at the 2019 IIHF U20 World Championship Division 1A.
“Evgeni is a highly skilled, world class forward that has a strong compete level in all areas of the game,” said Flint Firebirds Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Barclay Branch. “We are excited to be adding Evgeni to our growing nucleus of young talent.”
The 5-foot-7, 154-pound forward tallied an impressive 21 points (14G, 7A) in just 15 games with the Belarus' U17 National Team and 15 points (7G, 8A) in 12 games with the Belarus' U18 National Team during the 2017-18 season. Oksentyuk is currently skating at the Montreal Canadiens development camp.
