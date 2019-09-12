Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds will host their in-state rival, the Saginaw Spirit, in the Firebirds’ only home exhibition game of the 2019 Pre-Season this Saturday, September 14th. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at the Firebirds’ official practice facility, Flint Iceland Arenas on Elms Rd. in Clayton Township.
Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and helmets as there will be a free “skate with the team” opportunity immediately following the game. Rental skates will be available for $3 for those without skates. Players along with team mascot, Hot Wing, will be available to meet and greet, sign autographs and pose for pictures during the public skate.
New Firebirds' merchandise will be on sale in the lobby. Intermission activities during the event will feature a shootout intra-squad competition with the Squirt (9 & 10 year olds) Junior Firebirds. The second intermission will feature a chuck-a-puck with prizes consisting of a Firebirds' team-signed jersey and a Nick Caamano game used Bauer Nexus stick.
Tickets are free for all Firebirds’ season ticket holders. Parking is free for all fans. General admission seating is $10 and can be purchased in advance at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office or at Iceland Arena’s. The Firebirds' annual pre-season game typically has capacity crowds at Iceland Arenas, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for this in-state rivalry contest.
For more information on single game ticket sales for the 2019-20 Flint Firebirds’ campaign, contact the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center Box Office by calling (810) 744-0580 or emailing mary@dorteventcenter.com.
