Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Oshawa Generals.
In the trade, Flint acquires Oshawa's eighth-round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In return, the Firebirds trade forward Jacob Winterton to Oshawa.
“We would like to thank Jacob for his contributions both on the ice and in the community throughout his time in Flint,” said Flint Firebirds Vice President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Barclay Branch. “We wish Jacob all the best in his future endeavors.”
Winterton was a 10th-round pick by the Firebirds in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, Winterton recorded 11 goals totaling 21 points including a minus-27 rating in 67 games.
Season ticket packages are the best value for Flint Firebirds fans and are on sale now for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Benefits for full season ticket holders include free parking, a ticket savings for all 34 home games, complimentary tickets to all (4) road regular-season games in Saginaw, (4) buddy vouchers to bring a friend to any home Firebirds’ game, exclusive invitation to team and player events and much, much, more.
Season Tickets can be purchased at the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office, Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET). For more information, contact the Dort Federal Event Center Box Office at (810) 744-0580 or email mary@dorteventcenter.com.
Fans can also book group outings now for the upcoming season before individual game tickets go on sale to the general public! Group ticket packages are available to fit your needs. Whether you are entertaining corporate clients, celebrating a special occasion, having a fun night out with family and friends or rewarding employees, we have a fun, easy and affordable plan for you! For more information, contact John Notter by calling (810) 744-0580 ext. 207 or by emailing john@flintfirebirds.com.
Photo Credit: Rena Laverty / Flint Firebirds
Copyright Flint Firebirds 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.