Barrie, Ont. - Jake Durham, Ethan Keppen, Cody Morgan and Evan Vierling each recorded two-point games and Emanuel Vella made 37 saves in a 4-3 road victory in front of 3,450 fans at the Barrie Molson Centre Saturday. With the win, Flint earned three out of a possible six points on the weekend road trip. Keppen now has points in 16 of his last 17 games, Wismer has 21 points in his past 21 games and Morgan has 16 points in the last 14 games.
Next up for Flint, the Firebirds will play their final contest against in-state rival Saginaw Spirit this Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. (ET) in the I-75 Divide Cup contest, sponsored by Coors Light. Flint is home this Friday for Credit Union Night and Saturday for Tropics Night.
Copyright Flint Firebirds 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.