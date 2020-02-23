Flint, Mich. – The Firebirds snapped their 15-game winning-streak in a 4 – 1 defeat to the Kitchener Rangers in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center Saturday night.
The ‘Birds were playing their third game in three nights, and Anthony Popovich played all 60 minutes of all three games. He made 29 saves on 33 shots to keep his team within striking distance. Team captain Ty Dellandrea (Dallas Stars) scored the lone tally for the home team. Visiting netminder Jacob Ingham (Los Angeles Kings) showed why he’s in the top-five in every category for OHL netminder, making 45 saves on 46 shots to earn ‘First Star’ honors.
Next up for Flint is a road game versus the Sting in Sarnia Wednesday before returning home to host the Hamilton Bulldogs Friday and the Kingston Frontenacs Saturday. The Firebirds need just one more point in the standings to clench their second-ever playoff berth.
Copyright Flint Firebirds 2020. All rights reserved.
