EASTLAKE, Ohio – Tuesday night was the first night this season the Great Lakes Loons had a chance to clinch a playoff berth. Unfortunately, the celebration, while not inevitable, will have to wait another day. The Lake County Captains stole game one of a three-game series at Classic Park, 9-3.
The playoff-clinching scenario remains the same for the Loons even after the loss – win one of the final two games in Lake County, win two of three against Dayton this weekend or rely on Lake County/Bowling Green losses to get them in.
The Captains relied on a steady bullpen to stymie the Loons offense and saw all nine starting position players make a contribution on the offensive end. Manuel Alvarez (W, 4-1), Kyle Marman and Cameron Hill combined to throw six 1/3, one-run innings out of the ‘pen.
Loons starter Jose Chacin (L, 5-4) gave up five runs in less than three innings.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Loons and Captains as they get ready for a noon first pitch on Wednesday. Radio coverage of another opportunity for the Loons to clinch a playoff berth is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Niko Hulsizer: 2-for-3, 2B, BB
Jacob Amaya: 2-for-5 R, RBI, 2K
Leonel Valera: 2-for-4, R, K
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
June 14: PRIDE Night; postgame concert by ‘Valentiger’
June 15: Home Improvement Night feat. appearance by Richard Karn (Al Borland)
June 16: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day feat. postgame Father’s Day catch on the field
June 17: Midwest League All-Star Game (South Bend, Ind.)
June 20: Lucky Hot Dog Night feat. X-Pogo Stunt Team
June 21: Polish Heritage Night feat. Feel Good Fridays & Extra Innings
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.