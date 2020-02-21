The former Beecher High School athletic director, Courtney Hawkins, has been hired by new head football coach Mel Tucker as Michigan State University’s new wide receivers coach.
For Hawkins, becoming the athletic director at his alma mater Beecher High School in Flint was a dream job.
While everyone knows him as a great college and NFL football player, he was a better athletic director and leader in the community.
Now after 14 years of service, Coach Hawkins is getting a chance to grow himself as the MSU alum heads back to East Lansing to become the Spartan’s wide receivers coach.
He may be just down the road, but he is leaving his heart in Beecher.
“This is a great opportunity for me and my family,” Hawkins said. “I always told Dr. Davenport and the other supers I would never make a lateral move. I probably turned down over the 25-30 offers to go to other school districts. But my heart was always here. But this opportunity is the dream job of my life. If I could have chosen any job this would have been the job that I would have chosen. And I’m always, no matter what or where my story ends, when the chapter of my book is written I will always be a Buc for life.”
