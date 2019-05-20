The Flint City Bucks have relied on late game heroics to keep their unbeaten record alive of late. Saturday the Bucks dominated West Virginia Alliance FC for 95 minutes but it took heroics in the last ten seconds to finally score. FCB have scored only one goal in each of their five preseason and USL League Two matches so far and have started league play with two consecutive 1-1 ties.
The Bucks out shot the Alliance 23-4 on the night and Bucks goalkeeper Gustavo Vasconcelos (Brazil/ Marshall) was only forced to make one save the entire evening. The visitors scored a goal in the 88th minute after stealing a pass while the Bucks were pressing looking for a game winner of their own.
The West Virginia goal took the steam out of the Atwood Stadium crowd who watched visiting goalkeeper, Ben Martinez make several highlight reel saves while trying to deal the Bucks their first loss of the season.
The home team responded for the last two minutes of regulation and five minutes of added time and did everything but score...until defender Charlie Booth sent a 30 yard ball into the middle of the box that striker Yuri Farkus was able to head into the corner of the goal past a diving Martinez to knot the score. The dramatic equalizer turned out to be the last kick of the evening and the Bucks came away a point.
Bucks Associate Head Coach, Andy Wagstaff summed it up best after the game. “We dominated another game from start to finish but just didn’t show the urgency around the goal that is necessary to put teams away. We have all played this game long enough to see matches dominated by one team that don’t get the win due to one fluke call, mental lapse or defensive breakdown. If we take care of business in the first half, we aren’t in position to give up that goal or be forced to rally at the end. I am sure the fan’s loved it, but nobody in this locker room is happy right now.”
The Bucks have a quick turnaround now as they host powerhouse Chicago FC United on Tuesday in a special matinee game, sponsored by Stemletics.com, at (11:00 AM) played for the Flint city public elementary school students. Kids will travel to the game with the generous assistance of MTA and be provided lunch compliments of Sodexo Magic. The students will be treated to the two most storied amateur clubs in American soccer history. Chicago has sent over 120 players to MLS over the past twenty years, while the Bucks have accounted for 81 drafted or signed players themselves. Tuesday’s game will feature over a dozen top MLS prospects who will be moving on from college soccer to the pros in short order.
