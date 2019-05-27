The Flint City Bucks continued their flair for the dramatic by scoring a free kick goal in the 80th minute to complete a come from behind 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Dutch Lions. The Bucks (2-0-2, 8 points in league play, 5-0-2 overall) increase their lead over rivals Chicago and Cincinnati in the Great Lakes division of USL League Two.
The Bucks struck early when Man of the Match, Isaiah Parente (Medina, OH / Wake Forest) set up mid field partner Giuseppe Barone (Grandville, MI / Michigan State) at the top of the eighteen-yard box. Barone let the ball run across his body past the closest defender and ripped a right footed shot into the top corner of the goal in the game’s tenth minute.
Cincinnati and Flint City battled to a 1-1 draw in the league opener two weeks ago and the fierce battles from the first game carried over to this match as well. The teams traded counter attacks, with the Bucks having the better of the scoring chances, but Dutch Lions keeper Keagan McLaughlin was up to the challenge.
Cincinnati tied the score at one in the 35th minute when Brandon Clegg collected a bouncing ball in the area and put it past Bucks keeper Gustavo Vasconcelos (Brazil / Marshall).
In the 59th minute the Dutch Lions took advantage of a favorable call when Vasconcelos came out to catch an in swinging free kick. Just before he caught the ball, he was run into by a Cincinnati forward, forcing the ball to come loose where Reece Hands tapped home his goal to give the Dutch Lions a 2-1 lead.
The Bucks never flinched at the unfortunate turn of events and continued to pound away at the stingy Cincinnati defense. In the 67th minute Vasconcelos sent a long free kick to mid field where defender Griffin DeBolt (Westerville, OH / Butler) headed the ball to forward Nebojsa Popovic (Rochester Hills, MI / Oakland). Popovic blew by the last defender and cut in on keeper McLaughlin, who came out to cut the angle. Popovic neatly slid his low shot into the far post for his team leading third goal of the season and knotted the game at two.
Following an 80th minute Cincinnati foul from 20 yards in front of goal, Parente stepped up and coolly slotted his right footed shot past the wall and into the side netting for what turned out to be the game winning goal, 3-2.
On another perfect night at Kettering University’s historic Atwood Stadium, nearly two thousand fans not only watched their new home team go undefeated in the month of May, but also witnessed history as the Bucks became the first team in history to record their 300th win from USL League Two games, playoff games and US Soccer sanctioned tournaments.
Bucks Chairman, Dan Duggan enjoyed the moment shortly after celebrating with his team. “It sounds impossible to have been doing this long enough to ever win 300 games. Not many remember but the Bucks didn’t have the greatest start of all time, losing our first three games in team history in 1996. Myself, brother Jim Duggan and coach Steve Burns wondered if we really knew what this level was all about. Fortunately, we righted the ship and went to the PDL Final Four in each of our first two seasons and the rest as they say is history. The Bucks continuing to add to all of our existing records only means we are still bringing in the top college talent from around the country, so I guess we are still doing things the right way,” concluded Duggan.
The Bucks now focus on a huge week ahead on the road that begins with a rematch with Chicago FC United and then move up the highway to Milwaukee to defend their USASA Hank Steinbrecher Cup national championship Friday and Saturday night.
The team’s next home game is Wednesday, June 12 against the Dayton Dutch Lions at Kettering’s Atwood Stadium (7 PM kick off). Wednesday’s match will feature special jerseys and a post game, live jersey auction to benefit Hurley Children’s Hospital and the Hurley Foundation. Tickets for Wednesday’s match are $15 VIP reserved, $10 Adult GA and $5 Youth GA (12-under). Purchase via www.ticketmaster.com or in person at Flint Prints, 615 South Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. Tickets are also available at the stadium on match days. Atwood Stadium opens at 5:00 and fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the festivities at the Market Tap Beer Garden, The famous Halo Burger food truck and at the Funtastic Bounce House.
