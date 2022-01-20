The Flint Firebirds announced Thursday Brennan Othmann as the fourth captain in franchise history.
"Obviously, it's a tremendous honor to be named the captain here in Flint," Othmann said. "To follow in the footsteps of Delly (Ty Dellandrea) is special. I'm appreciative of the coaching staff, front office and of course my teammates for trusting and believing in me to step up in this role."
The Firebirds picked Othmann in the first round and second overall in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection draft. He has scored 46 goals and has 36 assists for a total of 79 points in his Flint career.
"Brennan has evolved into the leader of this team," said Head Coach Ted Dent. "The way he plays and competes every single night is exactly what we're looking for in the culture we're trying to create here in Flint. We feel it's the right time to put the 'C' on a player who fits the mold of what a captain should be."
Othmann was picked 16th overall in last summer’s NHL draft by the New York Rangers.
"We are very happy for Brennan that he has been selected as the captain of the Flint Firebirds," said President of Hockey Operations Terry Christensen. "It's something that he has worked hard to earn, and we believe his leadership can propel us to bigger and better things."
