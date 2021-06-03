The Flint Firebirds have hired their new head coach, Ted Dent.
“The Flint Firebirds are excited to announce the hiring of the most experienced and successful coach we've had here,” President of Hockey Operations Terry Christensen said. “Ted Dent brings a strong work ethic and dedication we need as we strive for continued success here in Flint.”
Dent has spent 11 years with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He started as the team’s assistant coach in 2006 before being promoted to head coach in 2011, which he held for the following six years.
While in Rockford, Dent coached and developing nearly two dozen players who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups. He remains the IceHogs’ highest winning coach with 223 wins and has coached players such as Dustin Byfuglien, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Teuvo Teravainen, Andrew Shaw, Bryan Bickell, and Corey Crawford.
“My experience in the AHL was great,” said Dent. “I got to help develop, mentor, and coach young, professional athletes to help them achieve their goal of making the NHL.”
After leaving Rockford, Dent became the associate coach of the Niagara IceDogs during the 2017-18 season, before becoming a pro scout for the Arizona Coyotes.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity that Rolf and Terry are providing me,” said Dent. “I get to bring my experience and passion for the game to the Flint community to help develop these young players on and off the ice.”
After playing professionally for four years in both the Canadian Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), Dent became the video coach for the Washington Capitals from 1999-2004. Heading back to the ECHL, Dent was an assistant coach with the Trenton Titans before becoming the head coach of the Columbia Inferno from 2005-06.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Dent. “I’m excited to get started and to maintain all the continued success here in Flint.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.