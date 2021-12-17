GENERIC: Flint Firebirds

Source: Flint Firebirds

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday the Flint Firebirds must suspend all team activities because 11 members from their organization tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the members are asymptomatic and are being monitored according to the OHL. Friday’s game against Sarnia and Saturday’s game vs. Saginaw have been postponed.

Those games will be rescheduled later this season.

