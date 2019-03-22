MHSAA

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Division 3(equals)

State Semifinal(equals)

Flint Hamady 42, Lake City 33

Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 33

