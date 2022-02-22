The Michigan Panthers have selected former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson for the first pick in the United States Football League draft.
Patterson was the Wolverines' quarterback for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The USFL season is scheduled to start on April 16. The Michigan Panthers will be coached by Super Bowl winner Jeff Fisher.
