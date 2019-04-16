SOUTH BEND, Indiana – On a 71-degree night at Four Winds Field, the Great Lakes Loons used their best offensive inning of the season to beat the South Bend Cubs by a final score of 9-4. The win evens the current three-game series and makes the Loons 3-1 on their current five-game road trip.
Cubs starter Derek Casey faced one batter above the minimum through four innings before the wheels fell off entirely in the fifth. The Loons scored all six of their runs with two outs in four consecutive at-bats. Hunter Feduccia started the onslaught with a two-RBI triple off Casey (L, 0-1). Jacob Amaya followed Feduccia with an RBI-double, then Romer Cuadrado drove in one run on a single. Drew Avans punctuated the inning with a two-run blast to right field – his first home run of the season.
South Bend scored first on a fielder’s choice in the third inning and took a 2-0 lead on an RBI-double by Tyler Durna in the fourth. Jonathan Sierra hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to bring the Cubs within four runs. The home run by Sierra was the first long back of the year for the Cubs team as a whole. Chicago’s Single-A club was the last in all of Minor League Baseball without a home run this season.
On the mound, the Loons got five innings from their starter Andre Jackson and four innings from piggyback starter Jose Martinez. Jackson (W, 1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. Jackson, a 2017 draft pick out of Utah by the Dodgers, becomes the second Loons starter to earn a winning decision this season. Martinez (S, 1) ceded two runs on four hits and zero walks in his second career save.
Wednesday’s series finale marks the end of the first extended road trip of the season for the Loons. Game three against South Bend is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT with radio pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 on ESPN 100.9-FM. The Loons send right-hander Josiah Gray (0.93 ERA) to the mound. Gray pitched a perfect five innings against the Cubs in his last start. South Bend counters with Major League rehabber Mike Montgomery who has a 16.88 ERA in four outings with the Chicago Cubs this season.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.