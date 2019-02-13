BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) -- Dylan Frye scored 23 points as Bowling Green topped Central Michigan 79-72 on Tuesday night. Justin Turner added 20 points for the Falcons. Turner also had six rebounds for the Falcons.
Demajeo Wiggins had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Bowling Green (17-7, 9-2 Mid-American Conference).
Shawn Roundtree had 20 points for the Chippewas (16-8, 5-6). David DiLeo added 15 points. Larry Austin Jr. had 13 points and eight assists.
The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Bowling Green defeated Central Michigan 97-87 on Jan. 12. Bowling Green matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Central Michigan takes on Ohio at home on Saturday.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.