DETROIT (AP) -- Joey Gallo hit two solo homers and Ariel Jurado threw seven shutout innings and the Texas Rangers completed a three-game sweep of Detroit with a 3-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Texas has won five straight games, matching a season high.
Gallo led off the second inning by driving Spencer Turnbull's pitch deep into the right-field seats. With two outs in the fourth inning, Gallo lined Nick Ramirez's pitch over the left-field wall. Gallo has 19 homers on the season.
It was Gallo's eighth multi-homer game and his first since Aug. 8, 2018, against the Seattle Mariners.
The Tigers have lost seven in a row overall, as well as their past seven home games.
Jurado (5-3) allowed six hits as he improved to 4-1 as a starter this season. He struck out four and walked just one. Jurado has won four of his past five decisions.
Texas added a run in the seventh inning on Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly.
Miguel Cabrera's eighth-inning sacrifice fly off reliever Chris Martin accounted for Detroit's run.
Shawn Kelley pitched the ninth inning for his 11th save.
Turnbull (3-8), the first of six Detroit pitchers, took the loss, his fourth in a row.
