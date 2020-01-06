UNIVERSITY CENTER -- The Cardinal Men's Basketball team hosted the University of Toronto on Sunday (Jan. 5) night at O'Neill Arena in non-conference action. Saginaw Valley built an early lead in the contest and never looked back, cruising to a 30-point win by a final score of 99-69.
Tre Garrett led the way with 30 points in his third career game for the Cards.
The opening 20 minutes of action saw SVSU shoot 50.0% (21-42) from the floor and force 11 turnovers while holding the Varsity Blues to a 17.2% percentage from the floor. Malik Ellison had 10 first half points while Garrett added eight. James Toohey had nine with seven rebounds and Darnell Hoskins Jr. added eight points with three assists. The Cards carried a 50-18 lead into the half.
In the second half, Toronto outscored SV by a 51-49 margin but Garrett went-off for 22 second half points, adding five boards, four steals and two helpers in the frame to help keep the home team out in front by a wide margin. Saginaw Valley eventually closed-out for the 99-69 win.
Inside the Boxscore
- Garrett earned Meijer "Player of the Game" honors after his 30-point performance. He connected on 12 field goals, added eight rebounds, five steals and two assists.
- Toohey finished with 14 points, seven boards with three steals.
- Nick Thran grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and added 10 points to his credit with four assists and a pair of steals.
- Ellison finished with those 10 first half points and Jarno Pomstra added 10 himself off the bench.
- Hoskins ended with a dozen points and three assists in the victory.
- Evan Shadkami led Toronto with 23 points, hitting seven triples in the contest.
Up Next...
Saginaw Valley has a pair of home GLIAC contests this week, beginning on Thursday (Jan. 9) with a meeting versus Lake Superior State. That game will begin at around 8:00 p.m. and follows the women's game.
