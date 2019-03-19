Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Division 1(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Muskegon 53, DeWitt 51
Saginaw Heritage 44, Hartland 24
Southfield A&T 62, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36
Wayne Memorial 50, Temperance Bedford 28
Division 2(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 63, Goodrich 23
Freeland 48, Cadillac 38
Hamilton 63, Grand Rapids South Christian 34
Haslett 46, Chelsea 44
Division 3(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Flint Hamady 56, Royal Oak Shrine 34
Lake City 50, Ishpeming Westwood 46
Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Niles Brandywine 19
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 59, Adrian Madison 31
Division 4(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32
Fowler 48, Gaylord St. Mary 34
Kingston 40, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 27
St. Ignace LaSalle 76, Baraga 45
