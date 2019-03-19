High School Hoops

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Division 1(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Muskegon 53, DeWitt 51

Saginaw Heritage 44, Hartland 24

Southfield A&T 62, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36

Wayne Memorial 50, Temperance Bedford 28

Division 2(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 63, Goodrich 23

Freeland 48, Cadillac 38

Hamilton 63, Grand Rapids South Christian 34

Haslett 46, Chelsea 44

Division 3(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Flint Hamady 56, Royal Oak Shrine 34

Lake City 50, Ishpeming Westwood 46

Pewamo-Westphalia 43, Niles Brandywine 19

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 59, Adrian Madison 31

Division 4(equals)

Quarterfinal(equals)

Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Fruitport Calvary Christian 32

Fowler 48, Gaylord St. Mary 34

Kingston 40, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 27

St. Ignace LaSalle 76, Baraga 45

