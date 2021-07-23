GENERIC: Great Lakes Loons logo

The Great Lakes Loons pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history on Friday night.

Clayton Beeter, Jacob Cantleberry, Cameron Gibbens and Bobby Miller all combined to pitch a no-hitter in a 14 to 0 win against the Lake County Captains Friday night.

Cantleberry and Gibbens both pitched one inning each while Beeter pitched two innings and Miller pitched five. The Loons are currently first place in the High-A Central standings with 39 wins and 31 losses.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.