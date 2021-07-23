The Great Lakes Loons pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history on Friday night.
Clayton Beeter, Jacob Cantleberry, Cameron Gibbens and Bobby Miller all combined to pitch a no-hitter in a 14 to 0 win against the Lake County Captains Friday night.
Cantleberry and Gibbens both pitched one inning each while Beeter pitched two innings and Miller pitched five. The Loons are currently first place in the High-A Central standings with 39 wins and 31 losses.
