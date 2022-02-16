The University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through 2026.
“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Warde Manuel, Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership.”
“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”
Michigan won the 2021 Big Ten Championship and made their first College Football Playoff appearance last season.
The Wolverines won 12 games in 2021. That is only the third time in school history. Harbaugh was the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year.
