Playing under bright and sunny Michigan skies, Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp shot a 5-under 65 in Wednesday’s foursomes round and hold the lead after 18 holes at the inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. After an opening bogey, the Canadian duo found their groove, carding seven birdies and just one additional bogey.
“At the beginning I felt like it was kind of, like, nerve wracking a little bit to get going. Then once we got a good game plan out there, we kind of helped each other read some putts,” said Sharp, who is looking for the first win of her 15-year LPGA career. “At the beginning we didn't really know what we were doing, like we didn't really help each other out a lot. Then we got into a nice roll, a nice rhythm and hit some good shots, made some putts. Really never got into huge trouble.”
“Alena just kind of came up to me and just told me to relax a little bit on those first couple holes because I was pretty tight,” said Henderson, a two-time winner in 2019. “I think that was great advice because I just needed to kind of settle into the round a little bit.”
American fan-favorites and Solheim Cup stalwarts Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel shot a 4-under 66 and sit in solo second going into Thursday’s four-ball round. Four teams are tied for third at -3.
Playing in her first event since the 2017 CME Group Tour Championship, Suzann Pettersen teamed with Catriona Matthew for a 3-over 73 and are tied for 50th. Pettersen was on maternity leave for the 2018 season, giving birth to a son in August.
