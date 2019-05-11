MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- John Hicks hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, Ronny Rodriguez went deep twice and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader.
Brandon Dixon also homered for the Tigers, who beat the AL Central-leading Twins for the first time this season and snapped Minnesota's four-game winning streak.
The Twins tied it 3-3 in the eighth when C.J. Cron homered off Joe Jimenez (2-1) before Hicks connected on the first pitch from reliever Trevor Hildenberger (2-2). Detroit added an insurance run on Christin Stewart's RBI single to right.
Shane Greene pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his AL-leading 14th save.
Spencer Turnbull allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings for Detroit. He departed after Jason Castro's homer, which followed a successful challenge that backfired for Detroit. Castro took first base, appearing to be hit by a pitch from Turnbull. The Tigers challenged the call, and it was ruled the ball hit Castro's bat. He returned to the batter's box and launched his fifth homer of the season.
Michael Pineda allowed three runs in six-plus innings, departing after allowing a pair of singles to open the seventh. He gave up both of Rodriguez's homers and did not issue a walk for the second time in eight starts this season.
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, the former Minnesota skipper, was ejected in the bottom of the third by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt for arguing balls and strikes, drawing cheers from Twins fans. It was the 79th ejection of Gardenhire's career.
Saturday's doubleheader was scheduled to make up a game that was postponed on April 12 because of blizzard-like conditions. Rain fell briefly during the opener. It was enough to send fans scurrying for cover, but the game was not delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.