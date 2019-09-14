The regular season of high school football is here.

Here are the rankings and a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.

Blue Water Area Conference

Richmond (3-0) 

Armada (1-3) 

Almont (3-0)

Algonac (0-3) 

North Branch Broncos (2-0)

Yale (1-3)

Croswell-Lexington (2-1)

Imlay City (1-2)  

Central Michigan Athletic Conference

Fulton-Middleton High School (1-2)

Flint Metro League

Corunna Cavaliers (0-3) 

Lake Fenton Blue Devils (2-1)

Flushing Raiders (0-3) 

Flint Kearsley Hornets (3-0) 

Ortonville-Brandon Blackhawks (3-0) 

Clio Mustangs (0-3) 

Holly Broncos (1-2)

Linden Eagles (1-2)

Owosso High School (0-3) 

Goodrich Martians (2-1) 

Swartz Creek Dragons (1-2) 

Fenton Tigers (2-1) 

Genesee Area- Blue

Burton Bendle Tigers (0-3) 

Flint Beecher (1-2)

Flint Hamady Hawks (3-0) 

Flint Southwestern Jaguars (0-3) 

Greater Thumb- East

Sandusky Redskins (1-2)

Ubly Bearcats (3-0)

Brown City Green Devils (2-1)

Memphis Yellowjackets (0-3) 

Marlette Red Raiders (0-3)

Harbor Beach Pirates (3-0)

Capac (0-3)

Greater Thumb- West

Elkton-Pigeon Lakers (3-0)

Bad Axe Hatchets (1-2)

Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (1-2)

Caro Tigers (1-2) 

Cass City Red Hawks (2-1) 

Reese Rockets (2-1) 

Vassar Vulcans (0-3) 

Highland Conference

Houghton Lake Bobcats (1-2)

Lake City Trojans (1-2) 

Beal City Aggies (3-0)

Roscommon Bucks (0-3)

Local Independents

Melvindale Academy at Burton Bentley Bulldogs (1-1) 

Tawas City Area Braves (2-1) 

Jack Pine Conference

Shepherd Bluejays (1-2) 

Sanford Meridian Mustangs (3-0)

Gladwin Flying G's (0-3) 

Farwell Eagles (1-2) 

Clare Pioneers (3-0)

Harrison Hornets (2-1) 

Pinconning Spartans (1-2)

Beaverton Beavers (2-1

Mid-Michigan Activities Conference

Durand (1-2)

Mt. Morris Panthers (2-1) 

Byron (1-2) 

New Lothrop (3-0) 

Chesaning (2-1)  

Montrose (3-0)

Ovid-Elsie (1-2) 

Otisville LakeVille Memorial (1-2)

Mid-State Activities Conference

Blanchard Montabella Mustangs (0-2)

Breckenridge Huskies (2-1) 

Carson City-Crystal Eagles (1-2) 

Coleman Comets (1-2)

Merrill Vandals (3-0) 

North Star League

Lincoln Alcona Tigers (1-2) 

Oscoda Owls (3-0) 

Rogers City Hurons (0-3) 

Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (1-2)

Saginaw Valley League- Blue

Bay City Central Wolves (0-3)

Midland Dow Chargers (1-2) 

Midland Chemics (3-0)

Bay City Western Warriors (0-3) 

Mount Pleasant Oilers (3-0) 

Bangor John Glenn (2-1) 

Saginaw Trojans (0-3) 

Saginaw Heritage Hawks (2-1) 

Saginaw Valley League- Red

Davison Cardinals (3-0)

Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-3) 

Flint Powers Chargers (3-0)

Grand Blanc Bobcats (3-0)

Lapeer Lightning (2-1)

Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks (1-2)

Tri-Valley Conference-East

 Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (2-1)

Freeland Falcons (3-0)

Standish-Sterling Panthers (1-2) 

Essexville Garber Dukes (2-1) 

Alma Panthers (1-2) 

Frankenmuth Eagles (3-0)

Bridgeport Bearcats (0-3) 

Tri-Valley Conference- West I

Hemlock Huskies (2-1)

Midland Bullock Creek (2-1)

Ithaca Yellowjackets (3-0) 

Millington Cardinals (0-3) 

Carrollton Cavaliers (1-2) 

Tri-Valley Conference- West II

Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (2-1)

St. Charles Bulldogs (0-3) 

Saginaw MLS Cardinals (3-0)

Saginaw Nouvel Panthers (2-1)

St. Louis Sharks (1-2) 

8-Man Football

Midwest Central MI 8-player Football Conference - East

Atlanta (1-2)

Hale Eagles (2-1) 

St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy (0-3)

Hillman (3-0) forfeit 

Pellston (3-0)

AuGres-Sims (1-2)

Onaway (2-1) 

Posen (1-2) 

North Central Thumb League - Blue

New Haven Merritt Academy (3-0)

Deckerville Eagles (3-0)

Kinde-North Huron (1-1) 

Kingston Cardinals (2-1) 

Mayville Wildcats (2-1) 

Peck Pirates (3-0) forfeit 

North Central Thumb League - Red

Ashley Bears (2-1)

Burton Madison Academy (2-1)

International Academy of Flint Flames (2-1)

Genesee Wolves (1-2) 

Morrice Orioles (3-0) 

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish (1-2) 

North Central Thumb League - White

Bay City All Saints (1-2) 

Caseville Eagles (0-3) 

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-3) 

New Haven Merritt Academy (3-0) 

Owendale-Gagetown Bulldogs (0-3) forfeit

