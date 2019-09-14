The regular season of high school football is here.
Here are the rankings and a look at the upcoming schedule from schools across Mid-Michigan.
Blue Water Area Conference
Richmond (3-0)
Armada (1-3)
Almont (3-0)
Algonac (0-3)
North Branch Broncos (2-0)
Yale (1-3)
Croswell-Lexington (2-1)
Imlay City (1-2)
Central Michigan Athletic Conference
Fulton-Middleton High School (1-2)
Flint Metro League
Corunna Cavaliers (0-3)
Lake Fenton Blue Devils (2-1)
Flushing Raiders (0-3)
Flint Kearsley Hornets (3-0)
Ortonville-Brandon Blackhawks (3-0)
Clio Mustangs (0-3)
Holly Broncos (1-2)
Linden Eagles (1-2)
Owosso High School (0-3)
Goodrich Martians (2-1)
Swartz Creek Dragons (1-2)
Fenton Tigers (2-1)
Genesee Area- Blue
Burton Bendle Tigers (0-3)
Flint Beecher (1-2)
Flint Hamady Hawks (3-0)
Flint Southwestern Jaguars (0-3)
Greater Thumb- East
Sandusky Redskins (1-2)
Ubly Bearcats (3-0)
Brown City Green Devils (2-1)
Memphis Yellowjackets (0-3)
Marlette Red Raiders (0-3)
Harbor Beach Pirates (3-0)
Capac (0-3)
Greater Thumb- West
Elkton-Pigeon Lakers (3-0)
Bad Axe Hatchets (1-2)
Unionville-Sebewaing Patriots (1-2)
Caro Tigers (1-2)
Cass City Red Hawks (2-1)
Reese Rockets (2-1)
Vassar Vulcans (0-3)
Highland Conference
Houghton Lake Bobcats (1-2)
Lake City Trojans (1-2)
Beal City Aggies (3-0)
Roscommon Bucks (0-3)
Local Independents
Melvindale Academy at Burton Bentley Bulldogs (1-1)
Tawas City Area Braves (2-1)
Jack Pine Conference
Shepherd Bluejays (1-2)
Sanford Meridian Mustangs (3-0)
Gladwin Flying G's (0-3)
Farwell Eagles (1-2)
Clare Pioneers (3-0)
Harrison Hornets (2-1)
Pinconning Spartans (1-2)
Beaverton Beavers (2-1)
Mid-Michigan Activities Conference
Durand (1-2)
Mt. Morris Panthers (2-1)
Byron (1-2)
New Lothrop (3-0)
Chesaning (2-1)
Montrose (3-0)
Ovid-Elsie (1-2)
Otisville LakeVille Memorial (1-2)
Mid-State Activities Conference
Blanchard Montabella Mustangs (0-2)
Breckenridge Huskies (2-1)
Carson City-Crystal Eagles (1-2)
Coleman Comets (1-2)
Merrill Vandals (3-0)
North Star League
Lincoln Alcona Tigers (1-2)
Oscoda Owls (3-0)
Rogers City Hurons (0-3)
Whittemore-Prescott Cardinals (1-2)
Saginaw Valley League- Blue
Bay City Central Wolves (0-3)
Midland Dow Chargers (1-2)
Midland Chemics (3-0)
Bay City Western Warriors (0-3)
Mount Pleasant Oilers (3-0)
Bangor John Glenn (2-1)
Saginaw Trojans (0-3)
Saginaw Heritage Hawks (2-1)
Saginaw Valley League- Red
Davison Cardinals (3-0)
Flint Carman-Ainsworth Cavaliers (0-3)
Flint Powers Chargers (3-0)
Grand Blanc Bobcats (3-0)
Lapeer Lightning (2-1)
Saginaw Arthur Hill Lumberjacks (1-2)
Tri-Valley Conference-East
Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings (2-1)
Freeland Falcons (3-0)
Standish-Sterling Panthers (1-2)
Essexville Garber Dukes (2-1)
Alma Panthers (1-2)
Frankenmuth Eagles (3-0)
Bridgeport Bearcats (0-3)
Tri-Valley Conference- West I
Hemlock Huskies (2-1)
Midland Bullock Creek (2-1)
Ithaca Yellowjackets (3-0)
Millington Cardinals (0-3)
Carrollton Cavaliers (1-2)
Tri-Valley Conference- West II
Saginaw Valley Lutheran Chargers (2-1)
St. Charles Bulldogs (0-3)
Saginaw MLS Cardinals (3-0)
Saginaw Nouvel Panthers (2-1)
St. Louis Sharks (1-2)
8-Man Football
Midwest Central MI 8-player Football Conference - East
Atlanta (1-2)
Hale Eagles (2-1)
St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy (0-3)
Hillman (3-0) forfeit
Pellston (3-0)
AuGres-Sims (1-2)
Onaway (2-1)
Posen (1-2)
North Central Thumb League - Blue
New Haven Merritt Academy (3-0)
Deckerville Eagles (3-0)
Kinde-North Huron (1-1)
Kingston Cardinals (2-1)
Mayville Wildcats (2-1)
Peck Pirates (3-0) forfeit
North Central Thumb League - Red
Ashley Bears (2-1)
Burton Madison Academy (2-1)
International Academy of Flint Flames (2-1)
Genesee Wolves (1-2)
Morrice Orioles (3-0)
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish (1-2)
North Central Thumb League - White
Bay City All Saints (1-2)
Caseville Eagles (0-3)
Carsonville-Port Sanilac Tigers (0-3)
New Haven Merritt Academy (3-0)
Owendale-Gagetown Bulldogs (0-3) forfeit