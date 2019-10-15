AP-FBH--Michigan Football Prep Poll,1051
Michigan High School Football Poll
By The Associated Press
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (7-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (7-0) 45
3. Rockford (7-0) 41
4. West Bloomfield (6-1) 34
5. Dearborn Fordson (6-1) 26
6. Lake Orion (6-1) 23
7. Saline (6-1) 17
8. Brownstown Woodhaven (7-0) 14
9. Plymouth (6-1) 13
10. Grandville (6-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Romeo 4. Davison 2. Brighton 1.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Midland (4) (7-0) 46
(tie) Oak Park (1) (6-1) 46
3. Walled Lake Western (6-1) 37
4. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-1) 36
5. Birmingham Groves (6-1) 26
6. Detroit King (5-2) 24
7. Livonia Franklin (6-1) 23
8. Grosse Pointe South (6-1) 18
9. Warren De La Salle (4-3) 5
(tie) Traverse City Central (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: South Lyon 4. Dexter 2. North Farmington 1. Battle Creek Lakeview 1. Port Huron Northern 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Muskegon (5) (7-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (7-0) 45
3. Byron Center (7-0) 40
4. Chelsea (7-0) 32
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-1) 26
6. Mount Pleasant (6-1) 25
7. Zeeland West (6-1) 23
8. River Rouge (6-1) 16
9. Mason (7-0) 11
10. Coldwater (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Cedar Springs 1. East Grand Rapids 1.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Detroit Country Day (5) (7-0) 59
2. Paw Paw (1) (7-0) 55
3. Muskegon Orchard View (7-0) 47
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-1) 36
5. Milan (7-0) 32
6. Escanaba (6-1) 26
7. Goodrich (6-1) 25
8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-1) 23
9. Fowlerville (6-1) 12
10. Ortonville Brandon (6-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Hudsonville Unity Christian 4. St. Clair 2. 13, Sparta 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Muskegon Oakridge (5) (7-0) 50
2. Portland (7-0) 43
3. Kingsley (7-0) 38
4. Frankenmuth (7-0) 36
5. Olivet (7-0) 26
6. Lansing Catholic (6-1) 25
7. Marine City (7-0) 21
8. Hopkins (7-0) 18
9. Saginaw Swan Valley (5-2) 10
10. Kingsford (4-3) 4
Others receiving votes:Hillsdale 2. Almont 1. Berrien Springs 1.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4) (6-1) 40
2. Ithaca (6-1) 33
3. Niles Brandywine (7-0) 30
4. Ravenna (6-1) 26
5. Montrose (6-1) 25
6. Maple City Glen Lake (6-1) 18
7. Grass Lake (6-1) 16
8. Warren Michigan Collegiate (6-1) 12
9. Hemlock (5-2) 11
10. Flint Hamady (6-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Calumet 4.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. New Lothrop (1) (7-0) 37
2. Jackson Lumen Christi (2) (7-0) 36
3. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (7-0) 33
4. Schoolcraft (7-0) 25
5. Clinton (7-0) 24
6. Cassopolis (7-0) 19
7. Iron Mountain (7-0) 16
8. Beal City (7-0) 12
9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-0) 7
10. Beaverton (7-0) 4
(tie) Cass City (6-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Oscoda 2. Royal Oak Shrine 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Reading (3) (6-1) 39
2. Harbor Beach (1) (7-0) 37
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston (7-0) 29
4. Fowler (7-0) 28
5. Ubly (6-1) 19
(tie) Breckenridge (6-1) 19
7. Clarkston Everest Catholic (6-0) 17
8. White Pigeon (6-1) 11
9. Adrian Lenawee Christian (6-1) 9
(tie) Mendon (6-1) 9
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 3.
Division 8 Player
School Total Points
1. Morrice (3) (7-0) 66
2. Powers North Central (4) (7-0) 65
3. Colon (7-0) 53
4. Pickford (6-1) 46
5. Deckerville (7-0) 20
Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 18. Crystal Falls Forest Park 6. Portland St Patrick 6.
