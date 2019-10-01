AP-FBH--Michigan Football Prep Poll,0028
Michigan High School Football Poll
By The Associated Press
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (5-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (5-0) 45
3. Rockford (5-0) 41
4. Dearborn Fordson (5-0) 33
5. Grandville (5-0) 27
6. Davison (5-0) 25
7. West Bloomfield (4-1) 23
8. Lake Orion (4-1) 13
9. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0) 9
10. Saline (4-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 2.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Midland (4) (5-0) 46
2. Oak Park (4-1) 44
3. Livonia Franklin (1) (5-0) 38
4. Muskegon Mona Shores (4-1) 37
5. Walled Lake Western (4-1) 29
6. South Lyon (5-0) 26
7. Birmingham Groves (4-1) 22
8. Detroit King (3-2) 18
9. Grosse Pointe South (4-1) 9
10. Traverse City Central (4-1) 3
Others receiving votes: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 2. Battle Creek Lakeview 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Muskegon (5) (5-0) 50
2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (5-0) 43
3. Edwardsburg (5-0) 41
4. Mount Pleasant (5-0) 34
5. Byron Center (5-0) 26
6. Chelsea (5-0) 23
7. St. Joseph (5-0) 17
8. Zeeland West (4-1) 10
9. Mason (5-0) 8
9. Birmingham Brother Rice (4-1) 8
Others receiving votes: River Rouge 8. East Lansing 7.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Detroit Country Day (2) (5-0) 47
(tie) Paw Paw (3) (5-0) 47
3. Muskegon Orchard View (5-0) 40
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-1) 36
5. Milan (5-0) 30
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-0) 25
7. Fowlerville (5-0) 19
8. St. Clair (5-0) 13
9. Escanaba (4-1) 11
10. Hudsonville Unity Christian (4-1) 4
Others receiving votes: Goodrich 2. Ludington 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Muskegon Oakridge (4) (5-0) 40
2. Portland (5-0) 35
3. Frankenmuth (5-0) 33
4. Montague (4-1) 23
5. Kingsley (5-0) 22
6. Marine City (5-0) 14
6. Olivet (5-0) 14
8. Lansing Catholic (4-1) 13
(tie) Hopkins (5-0) 13
10. Saginaw Swan Valley (3-2) 6
Others receiving votes: Clare 5. Almont 2.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Ithaca (2) (5-0) 38
1. Maple City Glen Lake (2) (5-0) 38
3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-1) 30
4. Flint Hamady (5-0) 26
5. Grass Lake (5-0) 24
6. Montrose (4-1) 18
7. Niles Brandywine (5-0) 17
8. Menominee (4-1) 13
9. Ravenna (4-1) 9
10. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Calumet 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. New Lothrop (3) (5-0) 48
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (5-0) 41
3. Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (5-0) 39
4. Clinton (5-0) 34
5. Schoolcraft (5-0) 33
6. Cassopolis (5-0) 23
7. Iron Mountain (5-0) 18
8. Sand Creek (4-1) 14
9. Beal City (5-0) 9
10. Riverview Gabriel Richard (5-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Beaverton 5. Cass City 3. Royal Oak Shrine 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Reading (4) (4-1) 49
2. Harbor Beach (1) (5-0) 44
3. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-1) 39
4. White Pigeon (5-0) 33
5. Johannesburg-Lewiston (5-0) 29
6. Fowler (5-0) 18
7. Saginaw Nouvel (4-1) 17
8. Ubly (4-1) 12
9. Breckenridge (4-1) 10
10. Clarkston Everest Catholic (4-0) 9
Others receiving votes: Adrian Lenawee Christian 6. Mendon 4. West Iron County 3. Mount Clemens 3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 1. Ishpeming 1.
Division 8 Player
School Total Points
1. Morrice (5) (5-0) 76
2. Powers North Central (3) (5-0) 72
3. Colon (5-0) 57
4. Pickford (4-1) 55
5. Crystal Falls Forest Park (4-1) 19
Others receiving votes: Climax-Scotts 15. Deckerville 8. Brimley 6. Portland St Patrick 6. Onekama 6.
