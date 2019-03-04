Monday's Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 78, Dearborn Heights WISE 18
Frankfort 43, Onekama 31
Division 1(equals)
District 1(equals)
Marquette 59, Alpena 24
District 2(equals)
Midland Dow 66, Midland 35
District 4(equals)
Flint Kearsley 57, Davison 55
District 6(equals)
Romeo 42, Lake Orion 33
District 7(equals)
West Bloomfield 50, Auburn Hills Avondale 47
District 9(equals)
Muskegon 52, Grand Haven 47
District 11(equals)
East Kentwood 71, Grandville 55
District 13(equals)
Mattawan 47, Portage Northern 6
District 14(equals)
Richland Gull Lake 45, Battle Creek Lakeview 41
District 15(equals)
DeWitt 54, Caledonia 38
District 16(equals)
Holt 63, Mason 24
District 20(equals)
Plymouth 63, Romulus 38
District 21(equals)
Temperance Bedford 52, Gibraltar Carlson 36
District 22(equals)
Wyandotte Roosevelt 54, Taylor 32
District 23(equals)
Detroit King 70, Melvindale 5
District 24(equals)
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 70, Garden City 9
District 26(equals)
Eastpointe East Detroit 56, Hamtramck 21
District 27(equals)
Warren Cousino 56, Warren Mott 35
District 29(equals)
Utica 37, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 30
District 31(equals)
Fraser 34, Roseville 21
District 32(equals)
Port Huron Northern 34, Port Huron 31
Division 2(equals)
District 33(equals)
Escanaba 52, Kingsford 43
District 34(equals)
Cheboygan 50, Grayling 47
District 35(equals)
Ludington 45, Big Rapids 32
District 36(equals)
Gladwin 41, Tawas 40
District 38(equals)
Saginaw Swan Valley 52, Essexville Garber 46
District 41(equals)
Muskegon Oakridge 50, Whitehall 42
District 42(equals)
Comstock Park 47, Fremont 34
District 43(equals)
Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Grand Rapids Wellspring 25
District 45(equals)
Edwardsburg 75, Niles 33
Hudsonville Unity Christian 48, Hopkins 24
District 46(equals)
Coloma 45, Buchanan 30
District 48(equals)
Plainwell 46, Hastings 26
District 51(equals)
Williamston 37, Fowlerville 32
District 52(equals)
Parma Western 62, Olivet 38
District 53(equals)
Milan 57, Adrian 54, OT
District 60(equals)
Warren Lincoln 48, Ferndale University 25
District 61(equals)
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 59, Clawson 40
Division 3(equals)
District 68(equals)
Manton 46, Maple City Glen Lake 36
District 69(equals)
Oscoda 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45
District 74(equals)
Fennville 36, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 31, OT
District 78(equals)
Centreville 49, Marcellus 21
District 79(equals)
Kalamazoo Christian 52, Lawton 21
District 80(equals)
Bronson 56, Vermontville Maple Valley 33
District 81(equals)
Hudson 48, Reading 22
District 83(equals)
Leslie 53, Potterville 46
District 84(equals)
Grass Lake 58, Brooklyn Columbia Central 22
Manchester 60, Jackson East Jackson 18
District 85(equals)
Erie-Mason 55, Petersburg Summerfield 36
District 90(equals)
Royal Oak Shrine 64, Madison Heights Madison 6
District 91(equals)
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 64, Mount Clemens 24
District 92(equals)
Landmark 33, Memphis 30
District 93(equals)
Flint Beecher 61, Burton Atherton 17
Division 4(equals)
District 101(equals)
Engadine 56, Rudyard 51
District 103(equals)
Mackinaw City 60, Harbor Light Christian 22
District 112(equals)
Bay City All Saints 42, Ashley 21
District 117(equals)
Bellevue 51, Battle Creek St. Philip 47
District 118(equals)
Camden-Frontier 63, Litchfield 31
District 119(equals)
Adrian Lenawee Christian 49, Pittsford 41
District 121(equals)
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 48, Lutheran Westland 23
District 126(equals)
Flint International 28, Burton Madison 23
District 127(equals)
Kingston 49, Caseville 13
