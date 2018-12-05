High School Hoops

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adrian Lenawee Christian 81, Britton-Deerfield 61

Alba 56, Cadillac Heritage Christian 38

Alma 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 49

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Pinckney 52

Bark River-Harris 61, Florence, Wis. 56

Bay City John Glenn 49, Saginaw Nouvel 46

Belleville 63, Romulus 43

Benton Harbor 71, Grandville 47

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 69, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 28

Breckenridge 57, St. Charles 54

Burton Atherton 67, Flint Southwestern 60

Burton Bentley 58, Genesee 18

Cadillac 65, Reed City 43

Charlotte 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 35

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Austin Catholic 6

Coldwater 67, Battle Creek Lakeview 56

Coloma 73, Buchanan 70

Comstock Park 63, Wyoming Kelloggsville 60

Croswell-Lexington 63, Port Huron Northern 60

DeWitt 41, Haslett 38

Dearborn Divine Child 71, Brownstown Woodhaven 61

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55, Dearborn 51

Detroit Catholic Central 88, Southfield Christian 63

Detroit Loyola 68, Davison 56

Eastpointe East Detroit 63, Detroit Cody 39

Eaton Rapids 63, St. Johns 54

Escanaba 61, Negaunee 57

Farmington Hills Harrison 71, Hope of Detroit 27

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Lapeer 50

Flint Powers 46, Flushing 34

Fowlerville 76, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45

Frankel Jewish Academy 58, Allen Park Cabrini 26

Frankfort 47, Manistee 44

Fremont 45, Ludington 35

Gaylord 71, Cedarville 56

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, East Kentwood 59, OT

Grayling 82, Traverse City Christian 48

Grosse Pointe North 50, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49

Gwinn 67, Munising 58

Harbor Light Christian 85, Traverse City Home School 50

Hillsdale 54, Leslie 52

Holland Christian 56, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36

Hopkins 65, Hamilton 52

Howard City Tri-County 89, White Cloud 47

Hudson 67, Adrian Madison 65

Hudsonville 43, East Grand Rapids 37

Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 42

Jenison 53, Byron Center 37

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 31, Battle Creek Academy 29

Kalkaska 43, Manton 38

Kingsford 59, Houghton 44

Lake City 52, Grand Traverse Academy 34

Lake Orion 77, Troy Athens 48

Lansing Catholic 78, Lansing Eastern 61

Lansing Waverly 93, Lansing Sexton 69

Linden 63, Owosso 39

Mackinaw City 61, DeTour 56

Madison Heights Madison 69, Royal Oak Shrine 64

Manchester 84, Sand Creek 58

Marshall Academy 51, Galesburg-Augusta 40

Milford 54, Holt 47

Millington 70, Saginaw Arts and Science 45

Montague 70, West Michigan Aviation 56

Mount Clemens 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 70

Mount Pleasant 56, Midland 47

Muskegon Orchard View 58, Muskegon Oakridge 56

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Grand Haven 39

New Boston Huron 57, Gibraltar Carlson 51

Niles 67, Three Rivers 49

Novi Christian 65, Waterford Our Lady 62

Okemos 47, Novi 40

Olivet 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 65

Onekama 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35

Oregon Stritch, Ohio 68, Erie-Mason 31

Parchment 63, Allegan 54

Petoskey 60, Boyne City 46

Pontiac 63, Clarkston 58

Portage Central 64, Edwardsburg 45

Portage Northern 56, Plainwell 56

Powers North Central 64, Stephenson 56

Quincy 63, Napoleon 49

Ravenna 66, Hesperia 20

Reading 63, Morenci 45

Richland Gull Lake 69, Otsego 62

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 58, Birmingham Seaholm 48

Romeo 56, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 52

Roseville 65, New Haven 60

Saginaw Heritage 76, Bay City Central 55

Saline 40, Melvindale 26

Sanford-Meridian 62, Midland Bullock Creek 25

Schoolcraft 64, Constantine 50

Shepherd 58, Gladwin 33

Spring Lake 60, Muskegon Heights 50

St. Clair 54, Marysville 49

Sturgis 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41

Troy 50, Birmingham Groves 43

Vandercook Lake 60, Stockbridge 54

Vermontville Maple Valley 75, Zion Christian 71

Warren Lincoln 68, Center Line 48

Warren Mott 53, Sterling Heights 29

Waterford Kettering 63, Royal Oak 60

Wayne Memorial 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 56

Whitehall 50, Fruitport 46

Williamston 55, East Lansing 46

Wyoming Godwin Heights 57, Holland West Ottawa 54

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 53

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 81, Ann Arbor Central Academy 48

Zeeland West 59, Fennville 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adrian Madison 56, Jonesville 25

Alba 29, Cadillac Heritage Christian 27

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 40

Armada 45, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40

Bad Axe 48, Marlette 24

Baraga 58, Dollar Bay 8

Bath 67, Mount Morris 16

Battle Creek Harper Creek 41, St. Joseph 31

Bay City John Glenn 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 39

Benzie Central 43, Elk Rapids 34

Big Rapids 42, Manistee 30

Birmingham Seaholm 46, Farmington 43, OT

Brown City 52, Peck 38

Buckley 53, Brethren 15

Byron 51, Lansing Catholic 35

Cadillac 53, Reed City 10

Calhoun Christian 49, Athens 29

Cedarville 49, Hillman 13

Charlotte 74, Lake Odessa Lakewood 54

Chelsea 40, Marshall 38

Coldwater 57, Battle Creek Lakeview 40

Comstock 57, Vicksburg 38

Dansville 39, Lansing Eastern 36

DeWitt 54, Haslett 32

Dowagiac Union 60, Cassopolis 41

East Lansing 59, Williamston 55

Edwardsburg 46, Portage Central 43

Evart 52, Fife Lake Forest Area 31

Ewen-Trout Creek 49, Chassell 45

Farwell 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 34

Flushing 51, Flint Powers 32

Fremont 42, Montague 31

Gobles 55, Lawton 11

Goodrich 65, Ortonville Brandon 15

Grand Haven 55, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 30

Grand Rapids Wellspring 42, Wyoming Lee 6

Grand River Prep 35, Saranac 30

Grand Traverse Academy 52, Ellsworth 20

Hamilton 62, Grand Rapids South Christian 42

Hanover-Horton 75, Concord 34

Harbor Beach 50, Vassar 20

Hart 47, Pentwater 30

Hartland 61, Fenton 37

Holland West Ottawa 58, Zeeland East 32

Houghton Lake 52, Grayling 16

Hudsonville Unity Christian 41, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29

Ionia 43, Perry 37

Jenison 61, Byron Center 53

Kalkaska 52, Gaylord 48

Kingsley 64, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 16

L'Anse 60, Houghton 45

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Suttons Bay 35

Lansing Waverly 66, Lansing Sexton 31

Leslie 41, Jackson Christian 25

Ludington 35, Shelby 12

Manton 43, Charlevoix 39

Marquette 50, Gladstone 31

Mason County Central 47, Fruitport Calvary Christian 43

Menominee 65, Ishpeming Westwood 60, OT

Merritt Academy 38, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 22

Michigan Center 59, Adrian Lenawee Christian 54

Midland Dow 47, Freeland 39

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Morley-Stanwood 31

Negaunee 57, Escanaba 39

New Boston Huron 57, Gibraltar Carlson 51

Norway 42, Rapid River 33

Okemos 53, Novi 24

Olivet 57, Battle Creek Pennfield 47

Ontonagon 41, Wakefield-Marenisco 19

Pellston 50, Alanson 10

Powers North Central 54, Rock Mid Peninsula 36

Quincy 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 31

Reese 59, Frankenmuth 34

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 19

Romeo 47, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 19

Royal Oak 66, Walled Lake Northern 25

Saginaw Arts and Science 55, Millington 32

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Merrill 24

Saline 71, Salem 34

Sandusky 26, Cass City 18

Sault Ste Marie 47, Alpena 28

South Haven 42, Bridgman 29

St. Johns 44, Eaton Rapids 30

St. Louis 51, Breckenridge 18

Stockbridge 57, Pinckney 53

Summit Academy North 44, Southfield Christian 32

Three Rivers 43, Niles 36

Traverse City West 52, Grand Rapids West Catholic 47

Trenton 42, Grosse Ile 34

Unionville-Sebewaing 43, Capac 36

Utica 58, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35

Vermontville Maple Valley 41, Zion Christian 28

Warren Fitzgerald 53, Warren Woods Tower 18

Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights 28

Waterford Kettering 56, North Farmington 44

Waterford Mott 35, Troy 24

West Iron County 60, Iron Mountain 37

Whittemore-Prescott 50, Posen 45

Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 42, Creative Technology Academy 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Bay City Western vs. Sault Ste Marie, ccd.

Fowlerville vs. Brighton Charyl Stockwell, ccd.

Copyright Associated Press 2018.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.