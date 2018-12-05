Tuesday's Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adrian Lenawee Christian 81, Britton-Deerfield 61
Alba 56, Cadillac Heritage Christian 38
Alma 61, Stanton Central Montcalm 49
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Pinckney 52
Bark River-Harris 61, Florence, Wis. 56
Bay City John Glenn 49, Saginaw Nouvel 46
Belleville 63, Romulus 43
Benton Harbor 71, Grandville 47
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 69, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 28
Breckenridge 57, St. Charles 54
Burton Atherton 67, Flint Southwestern 60
Burton Bentley 58, Genesee 18
Cadillac 65, Reed City 43
Charlotte 40, Lake Odessa Lakewood 35
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 54, Austin Catholic 6
Coldwater 67, Battle Creek Lakeview 56
Coloma 73, Buchanan 70
Comstock Park 63, Wyoming Kelloggsville 60
Croswell-Lexington 63, Port Huron Northern 60
DeWitt 41, Haslett 38
Dearborn Divine Child 71, Brownstown Woodhaven 61
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 55, Dearborn 51
Detroit Catholic Central 88, Southfield Christian 63
Detroit Loyola 68, Davison 56
Eastpointe East Detroit 63, Detroit Cody 39
Eaton Rapids 63, St. Johns 54
Escanaba 61, Negaunee 57
Farmington Hills Harrison 71, Hope of Detroit 27
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 55, Lapeer 50
Flint Powers 46, Flushing 34
Fowlerville 76, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 45
Frankel Jewish Academy 58, Allen Park Cabrini 26
Frankfort 47, Manistee 44
Fremont 45, Ludington 35
Gaylord 71, Cedarville 56
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 64, East Kentwood 59, OT
Grayling 82, Traverse City Christian 48
Grosse Pointe North 50, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49
Gwinn 67, Munising 58
Harbor Light Christian 85, Traverse City Home School 50
Hillsdale 54, Leslie 52
Holland Christian 56, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 36
Hopkins 65, Hamilton 52
Howard City Tri-County 89, White Cloud 47
Hudson 67, Adrian Madison 65
Hudsonville 43, East Grand Rapids 37
Hudsonville Unity Christian 68, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 42
Jenison 53, Byron Center 37
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 31, Battle Creek Academy 29
Kalkaska 43, Manton 38
Kingsford 59, Houghton 44
Lake City 52, Grand Traverse Academy 34
Lake Orion 77, Troy Athens 48
Lansing Catholic 78, Lansing Eastern 61
Lansing Waverly 93, Lansing Sexton 69
Linden 63, Owosso 39
Mackinaw City 61, DeTour 56
Madison Heights Madison 69, Royal Oak Shrine 64
Manchester 84, Sand Creek 58
Marshall Academy 51, Galesburg-Augusta 40
Milford 54, Holt 47
Millington 70, Saginaw Arts and Science 45
Montague 70, West Michigan Aviation 56
Mount Clemens 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 70
Mount Pleasant 56, Midland 47
Muskegon Orchard View 58, Muskegon Oakridge 56
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54, Grand Haven 39
New Boston Huron 57, Gibraltar Carlson 51
Niles 67, Three Rivers 49
Novi Christian 65, Waterford Our Lady 62
Okemos 47, Novi 40
Olivet 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 65
Onekama 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35
Oregon Stritch, Ohio 68, Erie-Mason 31
Parchment 63, Allegan 54
Petoskey 60, Boyne City 46
Pontiac 63, Clarkston 58
Portage Central 64, Edwardsburg 45
Portage Northern 56, Plainwell 56
Powers North Central 64, Stephenson 56
Quincy 63, Napoleon 49
Ravenna 66, Hesperia 20
Reading 63, Morenci 45
Richland Gull Lake 69, Otsego 62
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 58, Birmingham Seaholm 48
Romeo 56, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 52
Roseville 65, New Haven 60
Saginaw Heritage 76, Bay City Central 55
Saline 40, Melvindale 26
Sanford-Meridian 62, Midland Bullock Creek 25
Schoolcraft 64, Constantine 50
Shepherd 58, Gladwin 33
Spring Lake 60, Muskegon Heights 50
St. Clair 54, Marysville 49
Sturgis 69, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41
Troy 50, Birmingham Groves 43
Vandercook Lake 60, Stockbridge 54
Vermontville Maple Valley 75, Zion Christian 71
Warren Lincoln 68, Center Line 48
Warren Mott 53, Sterling Heights 29
Waterford Kettering 63, Royal Oak 60
Wayne Memorial 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 56
Whitehall 50, Fruitport 46
Williamston 55, East Lansing 46
Wyoming Godwin Heights 57, Holland West Ottawa 54
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 53
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 81, Ann Arbor Central Academy 48
Zeeland West 59, Fennville 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adrian Madison 56, Jonesville 25
Alba 29, Cadillac Heritage Christian 27
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 46, Saline Washtenaw Christian 40
Armada 45, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40
Bad Axe 48, Marlette 24
Baraga 58, Dollar Bay 8
Bath 67, Mount Morris 16
Battle Creek Harper Creek 41, St. Joseph 31
Bay City John Glenn 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 39
Benzie Central 43, Elk Rapids 34
Big Rapids 42, Manistee 30
Birmingham Seaholm 46, Farmington 43, OT
Brown City 52, Peck 38
Buckley 53, Brethren 15
Byron 51, Lansing Catholic 35
Cadillac 53, Reed City 10
Calhoun Christian 49, Athens 29
Cedarville 49, Hillman 13
Charlotte 74, Lake Odessa Lakewood 54
Chelsea 40, Marshall 38
Coldwater 57, Battle Creek Lakeview 40
Comstock 57, Vicksburg 38
Dansville 39, Lansing Eastern 36
DeWitt 54, Haslett 32
Dowagiac Union 60, Cassopolis 41
East Lansing 59, Williamston 55
Edwardsburg 46, Portage Central 43
Evart 52, Fife Lake Forest Area 31
Ewen-Trout Creek 49, Chassell 45
Farwell 51, Remus Chippewa Hills 34
Flushing 51, Flint Powers 32
Fremont 42, Montague 31
Gobles 55, Lawton 11
Goodrich 65, Ortonville Brandon 15
Grand Haven 55, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 30
Grand Rapids Wellspring 42, Wyoming Lee 6
Grand River Prep 35, Saranac 30
Grand Traverse Academy 52, Ellsworth 20
Hamilton 62, Grand Rapids South Christian 42
Hanover-Horton 75, Concord 34
Harbor Beach 50, Vassar 20
Hart 47, Pentwater 30
Hartland 61, Fenton 37
Holland West Ottawa 58, Zeeland East 32
Houghton Lake 52, Grayling 16
Hudsonville Unity Christian 41, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 29
Ionia 43, Perry 37
Jenison 61, Byron Center 53
Kalkaska 52, Gaylord 48
Kingsley 64, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 16
L'Anse 60, Houghton 45
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Suttons Bay 35
Lansing Waverly 66, Lansing Sexton 31
Leslie 41, Jackson Christian 25
Ludington 35, Shelby 12
Manton 43, Charlevoix 39
Marquette 50, Gladstone 31
Mason County Central 47, Fruitport Calvary Christian 43
Menominee 65, Ishpeming Westwood 60, OT
Merritt Academy 38, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 22
Michigan Center 59, Adrian Lenawee Christian 54
Midland Dow 47, Freeland 39
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Morley-Stanwood 31
Negaunee 57, Escanaba 39
New Boston Huron 57, Gibraltar Carlson 51
Norway 42, Rapid River 33
Okemos 53, Novi 24
Olivet 57, Battle Creek Pennfield 47
Ontonagon 41, Wakefield-Marenisco 19
Pellston 50, Alanson 10
Powers North Central 54, Rock Mid Peninsula 36
Quincy 52, Battle Creek St. Philip 31
Reese 59, Frankenmuth 34
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 41, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 19
Romeo 47, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 19
Royal Oak 66, Walled Lake Northern 25
Saginaw Arts and Science 55, Millington 32
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45, Merrill 24
Saline 71, Salem 34
Sandusky 26, Cass City 18
Sault Ste Marie 47, Alpena 28
South Haven 42, Bridgman 29
St. Johns 44, Eaton Rapids 30
St. Louis 51, Breckenridge 18
Stockbridge 57, Pinckney 53
Summit Academy North 44, Southfield Christian 32
Three Rivers 43, Niles 36
Traverse City West 52, Grand Rapids West Catholic 47
Trenton 42, Grosse Ile 34
Unionville-Sebewaing 43, Capac 36
Utica 58, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 35
Vermontville Maple Valley 41, Zion Christian 28
Warren Fitzgerald 53, Warren Woods Tower 18
Warren Mott 35, Sterling Heights 28
Waterford Kettering 56, North Farmington 44
Waterford Mott 35, Troy 24
West Iron County 60, Iron Mountain 37
Whittemore-Prescott 50, Posen 45
Wyoming West Michigan Lutheran 42, Creative Technology Academy 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Bay City Western vs. Sault Ste Marie, ccd.
Fowlerville vs. Brighton Charyl Stockwell, ccd.
