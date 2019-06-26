CALGARY, Alta. – Hockey Canada has invited 112 players to Calgary to participate in Canada’s national under-17 development camp, taking place July 19-26 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park. Among those 112 players are Spirit prospects Connor Punnett (2019 first round pick- signed), Josh Bloom (2019 2nd round pick - signed), and goaltender Carter Garvie (2019 12th round pick - unsigned).
During the week-long camp, the players - 12 goaltenders, 36 defencemen and 64 forwards - will be split into six teams for on- and off-ice training, fitness testing, intrasquad games and classroom studies.
Brad McEwen (Whitewood, Sask.), head scout for the Program of Excellence, and POE management group representative Martin Mondou (Grand-Mére, Que./Shawinigan, QMJHL) built the roster with assistance from regional scouts Carl Bouchard (Quebec), Rob Simpson (Ontario), Jason Smart (West), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic), Shaun Sutter (West) and Darrell Woodley (Ontario).
“The national under-17 development camp is the first step these athletes take in their Team Canada career,” said Shawn Bullock, director of men’s national teams. “Ultimately, these players will learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition. We are here to support their development by providing the on- and off-ice experiences they need to achieve the dream of representing their country.”
Following camp, players will be monitored through the early weeks of the 2019-20 season before 66 are named to one of three Canadian teams - Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White - competing at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 2-9 in Medicine Hat, Alta., and Swift Current, Sask.
For the second year in a row, all 112 players have been drafted by Canadian Hockey League teams, including 46 from the Ontario Hockey League, 38 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and 28 from the Western Hockey League.
Media accreditation for the Team Canada Summer Showcase, which includes Canada’s national under-17 development camp, can be requested online. The full camp schedule is available on HockeyCanada.ca.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.