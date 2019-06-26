Hot Rods Handle Loons
Great Lakes drops game one of seven-game road trip
BOWLING GREEN, KY – The combination of Easton McGee and Cristopher Sanchez shut down the Great Lakes Loons’ offense for a majority of Tuesday night leading to a Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2, series-opening victory at Bowling Green Ballpark.
McGree (W, 5-2) started the game and struck out seven in six, two-run innings setting the tone for Sanchez (S, 3) to finish off the Loons in the final three innings. The flame-throwing lefty would have been perfect if not for hitting a batter to begin the ninth inning.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green’s offense, while quiet to begin the game, came alive in the fourth inning. After totaling just one total base runner in the first three 2/3 innings, the Hot Rods tallied 12 baserunners in the final five 1/3 innings off the combination of four Loons pitchers (Jose Chacin, Mark Washington, Jasiel Alvino, Nathan Witt). Chacin (L, 5-5) gave up three earned runs in five innings as the starter.
The only RBI-hit for the Loons came from James Outman on a double in the fourth inning giving Great Lakes, at that point, a 2-0 lead.
The Loons (3-2, 46-26) have now scored two runs or less in four of the first five games of the second half. They try and bounce back against Bowling Green (3-2, 42-33) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CDT.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
July 2: Two-Fer Tuesday
July 3: Independence Day Celebration feat. Theme Jersey Auction
July 6: Field of the Dreams Night feat. Dwier Brown appearance
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
