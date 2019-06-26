Loons

Hot Rods Handle Loons

Great Lakes drops game one of seven-game road trip

 

BOWLING GREEN, KY –  The combination of Easton McGee and Cristopher Sanchez shut down the Great Lakes Loons’ offense for a majority of Tuesday night leading to a Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2, series-opening victory at Bowling Green Ballpark.

McGree (W, 5-2) started the game and struck out seven in six, two-run innings setting the tone for Sanchez (S, 3) to finish off the Loons in the final three innings. The flame-throwing lefty would have been perfect if not for hitting a batter to begin the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green’s offense, while quiet to begin the game, came alive in the fourth inning. After totaling just one total base runner in the first three 2/3 innings, the Hot Rods tallied 12 baserunners in the final five 1/3 innings off the combination of four Loons pitchers (Jose Chacin, Mark Washington, Jasiel Alvino, Nathan Witt). Chacin (L, 5-5) gave up three earned runs in five innings as the starter.

The only RBI-hit for the Loons came from James Outman on a double in the fourth inning giving Great Lakes, at that point, a 2-0 lead.

The Loons (3-2, 46-26) have now scored two runs or less in four of the first five games of the second half. They try and bounce back against Bowling Green (3-2, 42-33) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CDT.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

July 2: Two-Fer Tuesday

July 3: Independence Day Celebration feat. Theme Jersey Auction

July 6: Field of the Dreams Night feat. Dwier Brown appearance

July 17: Grand Slam Game

July 18: Christmas in July

July 19: Latino Night

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.