Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes and Jerry Jeudy (JOO'-dee) became the first Alabama player to top 200 receiving yards in a bowl game as the ninth-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 17 Michigan 35-16 today in the Citrus Bowl. Jeudy finished with six catches for 204 yards. Najee Harris ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Alabama. Shea Patterson completed 17 of 37 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for Michigan.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.