KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Defending champion Kansas City Chiefs advance to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl, beating Buffalo 38-24 in AFC championship.
The Super Bowl matchup is set. It will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. Be sure to watch Super Bowl 55 on WNEM TV5.
