One of the greatest running backs of all time is heading to Detroit.
Adrian Peterson is inked for a one-year deal with the Lions.
Joe Grzesiak is one of the many Lions fans who visited All 4 Sports Hobby Shops in Shields where the buzz on Sunday was all about the team signing legendary running back, Arian Peterson.
“I think they made the right move and hopefully we have a great season with all the signings that we have,” Grzesiak said.
After the news broke, the Hobby Shop’s co-owners, Josh Acker and Brett Lyons, spent the day looking for Peterson gold.
“You obviously get excited when you have a business like this. You dig out all the AP cards that have been hiding in the box for a while and get ready for the new rush of customers that are gonna be coming in looking for him,” Lyons said.
Lyons said he’s already had calls from customers asking if he has Peterson cards for sale.
He’s worried they’ll run out of product by the end of the week, but he adds that would be a good problem to have.
The Lions will kickoff the season this Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears starting at 1 p.m.
