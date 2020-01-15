ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator. Matt Patricia added the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach to his staff. Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with the New England Patriots. Patricia announced earlier this month Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family. Undlin's task is to turn around a defense that ranked No. 31 in the NFL for a team with three wins in 2019. He was Philadelphia's defensive backs coach for five seasons. Patricia has made several changes on his coaching staff.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.