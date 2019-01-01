Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have elected to not renew Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s contract with the team.
Cooter had been with the team since 2014. He was promoted to OC in 2015 by then-Head Coach Jim Caldwell.
Detroit finished 25th in the NFL in scoring offense in 2018.
