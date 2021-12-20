The Detroit Lions announced on Monday Quarterback Jared Goff has been put on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Under the National Football League’s new COVID-19 policies, Goff could return on Tuesday if he is asymptomatic or has a low enough viral load.
Goff threw three touchdowns in the Lions 30-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Detroit’s next contest is on Dec. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons.
