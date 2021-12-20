Lions

Photo By: WNEM. 

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday Quarterback Jared Goff has been put on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Under the National Football League’s new COVID-19 policies, Goff could return on Tuesday if he is asymptomatic or has a low enough viral load.

Goff threw three touchdowns in the Lions 30-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Detroit’s next contest is on Dec. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.