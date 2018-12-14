Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable to play at Buffalo.
He was limited Friday in practice because of a back ailment. Stafford says he has played with the injury previously and plans to do that again against the Bills on Sunday. He has started 125 regular-season games, the third-longest streak active QB streak and sixth-longest in league history.
Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) are also questionable on the injury report.
The Lions ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (concussion), receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee).
