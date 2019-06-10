Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agents OL Luke Bowanko and QB David Fales. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the Lions waived QB Connor Cook and S David Jones.
Bowanko, a six-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 47 career games with 18 starts, comes to Detroit after spending a portion of the 2018 season with the Washington Redskins. Originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth-round (205th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia, he spent three seasons in Jacksonville (2014-16) before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.
Fales joins the Lions after a two-year stint (2017-18) with the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in two games and completed 29-of-43 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that span. He originally entered the League in 2014 as a sixth-round draft selection (183rd overall) by the Chicago Bears out of San Jose State.
