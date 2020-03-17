Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have released LB Devon Kennard.
STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN AND HEAD COACH MATT PATRICIA
“From the day he joined our organization in 2018, Devon exhibited an outstanding level of professionalism on and off the field. We would like to thank Devon for his contributions to the Lions organization over the last two years and wish him and his family the very best in the future.”
