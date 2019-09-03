The Detroit Lions have released wide receiver Andy Jones from injured reserve.
The team announced the move Tuesday.
Jones played in eight games last season for Detroit and made three starts. He had 11 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Jones spent time with the Lions and Houston Texans during the 2017 season, playing in three games with no catches.
Detroit opens the season at Arizona on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.