ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.
Lewis spent his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans, playing in 34 games. He has 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He has also returned 36 punts and 24 kickoffs. Lewis had three catches last season.
Lewis went to Northern Illinois. He joined the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
Copyright Associated Press 2019. All rights reserved.
