According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter the Detroit Lions have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.
The Detroit Lions receive Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.
