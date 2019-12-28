Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is mourning the sudden loss his infant son, Marlo.
“Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post.
The Detroit Lions offered its condolences in a statement:
“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time.
Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.
On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”
