BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season Saturday, while Aric Almirola again fell just short of the top qualifying spot.
It's Logano's 22nd career pole and fourth at Michigan International Speedway. He'll try for his second victory of the season Sunday.
Almirola was second in qualifying. He has one pole this year but is set to start in the No. 2 spot for the fourth time.
Kevin Harvick qualified third.
Logano posted a lap of 38.474 seconds in his No. 22 Ford. There were five Fords in the top six and eight in the top 10 in qualifying.
