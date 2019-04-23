MIDLAND, Mich. – After falling behind 2-0 early on Tuesday night, the Great Lakes Loons were able to battle back with a two-run response to tie the game against the West Michigan Whitecaps. But, when the Detroit Tigers affiliate added two more runs in the 6th inning, the Loons didn’t have enough left in the tank falling 4-3 at Dow Diamond.
It looked promising, despite allowing West Michigan to take their second lead of the game. After an easy top half of the 8th inning, the Loons went to work with a leadoff double from Jacob Amaya to get the frame started. He later scored two batters later following a passed ball and a Romer Cuadrado single. After a gaffe in the field allowed Niko Hulsizer to reach on a fielder’s choice, Great Lakes had two runners on and one out. However, both runners would stay where they were on a fly out and pop out to end the threat.
Even though the Whitecaps couldn’t extend their lead in the 9th, the Loons (7-11) went down in order without finding the extra run they needed.
West Michigan (8-9) brought their bats with them to Midland this week, clobbering 11 hits in the game. Despite all of them being singles, Reece Hampton, highly-touted prospect Parker Meadows, Jordan Pearce and Jose King all had two base hits each.
After Josiah Gray started the season with masterful performances in his first three starts, the Whitecaps got to him as he allowed two runs on five hits and walked two batters in 2.2 innings pitched. The former 2nd round pick of the Cincinnati Reds and now top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect still possesses a 2.08 ERA in 17.1 innings of work to start 2019.
Gio Arriera (W, 1-1) picked up his first win of the season for West Michigan while Angel De Jesus (H, 1) turned in a solid relief appearance and Jose Vasquez (SV, 1) pitched a perfect 9th inning. Joel Inoa (L, 1-1) was saddled with the loss while Austin Drury and Jasiel Alvino both pitched 2+ innings of scoreless baseball to keep the Loons in the game.
TRENDING UP: Miguel Vargas during his current seven-game on-base streak: 9-for-27 (.333 BA) with 7BB/6K (.471 OBP).
DILLY DILLY: Dillon Paulson leads the Loons with five multi-hit games this year even though he his sixth in overall batting average. In games Paulson has tallied at least one hit, he is hitting .414.
TAKE A WALK: The Loons have drawn 103 walks in their first 17 games this season, which is seven more than any other team in Minor League Baseball. The Loons’ 15.3% walk rate (as of April 22) is 1.9% higher than every other team in MiLB.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.
