MIDLAND, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps picked up right where they left off on Thursday night. They jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and it looked like the Great Lakes Loons might drop back-to-back games to begin the 2nd half of the season. But, after a four-run 4th inning it was smooth sailing on the way to a 6-3 victory for the Loons.
Josh McLain, drafted in the 9th round out of NC State last year by the Los Angeles Dodgers, rejoined the Loons two days ago and got his 2019 started an RBI groundout in the 3rd. Then one inning later things got a little interesting.
Luke Heyer doubled home Dillon Paulson to plate a run, followed by James Outman’s single to bring in Jair Camargo. Now with runners at the corners, Outman was picked off first base. During the ensuing pickle, Fort Wayne starter and top San Diego Padres prospect Ryan Weathers attempted to cut Heyer down as he made a break for home. The throw was wild and Heyer casually crossed the dish to push the Loons in front. Leonel Valera finished the inning with a line-drive RBI single.
The bats woke up for the Loons (44-25) to tune of 11 hits and the pitching followed suit. Stephen Kolek (W, 5-4) scattered three runs on four hits over 5 IP. Justin Hagenman (SV, 4) relieved him and earned the rare four-inning save with four strikeouts.
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
James Outman: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R
Dillon Paulson: 2-for-3, 2 R
Jair Camargo: 2-for-4, 2B, R
Justin Hagenman: 4 IP, 0 R, 4 K
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Saturday: Soccer Night feat. Birdzerk & Fireworks
Sunday: Meet the Team Day feat. Team Photo Giveaway
July 2: Two-Fer Tuesday
July 3: Independence Day Celebration feat. Theme Jersey Auction
July 6: Field of the Dreams Night feat. Dwier Brown appearance
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
