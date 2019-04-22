MIDLAND, Mich. – With the temperature nearly 80 degrees at first pitch on a Military Monday at the ballpark, the feel around the stadium was what you might consider the “perfect” night for a ballgame. The West Michigan Whitecaps took that feeling and rode it to a 5-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond.
The turning point came in the top of the 5th inning as Loons starter Andre Jackson, who fought against a high pitch count all night, surrendered back-to-back home runs to Ulrich Bojarski and Jordan Pearce to make it 3-0. That would be all for Jackson as he threw 81 pitches in 4+ innings pitched.
West Michigan (7-9) didn’t waste any time as they added two more runs in the very next frame when Reece Hampton did his job at the plate earning a sacrifice fly and John Valente singled to left to score Wenceel Perez. Those runs were charged to piggyback pitcher Jose Martinez (L, 0-1), who struggled with control walking three batters on top of allowing five hits.
Now the Loons (7-10), who continue to lead the Midwest League with 36 doubles and 47 extra-base hits, did have ample opportunities to get back into the game. They, however, left 17 runners on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Jair Camargo drove in the only run of the game with a sac fly in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Garrett Hill was the first of four pitchers the Whitecaps would use in the game, tossing the first three frames. Drew Crosby (W, 1-0) took the middle three before Xavier Javier and Angel Reyes closed out the contest.
Jacob Amaya and Dillon Paulson each went 2-for-4, with all four of their hits being singles. Miguel Vargas was able to draw three walks.
WALKING ON SUNSHINE
Entering play on Monday, the Loons had drawn 96 walks in their first 16 games this season, which is seven more than any other team in Minor League Baseball. The Loons’ 15.3% walk rate is 1.9% higher than every other team in MiLB.
FAVORABLE FEDUCCIA
Not in the lineup on Monday, catcher Hunter Feduccia is also off to a hot start this season. Among players with at least 30 plate appearances, the LSU product ranks 3rd in the Midwest League in BA (.393), and 1st in OB% (.564), OPS (1.278) and wRC+
(260), and 2nd in SLG (.714).
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Tomorrow: Two-fer Tuesday feat. two stadium hot dogs for $6 and a Loon Loft special
Wednesday: Hump Day Happy with $3 16oz domestic drafts and first pitch at 2:05 p.m.
May 2: $1 Family Feast DAY pres. by Chemical Bank with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.
May 3: Postgame Adults Run the Bases
May 4: Mother’s Day Gift Workshop pres. by Kristin & Company from 12-1 p.m.
May 5: Pregame Youth Clinic pres. Farm Bureau Insurance beginning at 11 a.m.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.